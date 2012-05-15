Tropical Treats: Spa Goodies for Summer
Tropical Treats: Spa Goodies for Summer
Rozalynn S. Frazier
May 15, 2012
1 of 6
Relax with these 8 treats from the tropics
You might not be getting away this summer, but you can create your own island paradise at home with these Hawaiian-inspired spa finds.
2 of 6
1. Fruit bar
Scented with aromatic water extracted from mango fruit,
Malie Organics Mango Nectar Luxe Cream Soap
($14) cleanses and smooths skin with a mix of macadamia, kukui, and coconut oils.
3 of 6
2. Wave maker
Spritz
Philip B. Maui Wowie Beach Mist
(top-left; $22) on your slightly damp hair and air-dry for a just-off-the-beach, tousled look.
3. Floral escape
Get transported to an open-air shower with
Coco Monoi Shower Gel
(right; $45). The delicate gardenia-and-tuberose fragrance and moisturizing benefits linger long after you dry off.
4 of 6
4. Tribal torch
The beachy-fresh scent of
Kukui Coconut Lemongrass Candle
(center; $30) makes any room smell like a luxe oceanside villa.
5. Eau de vacation
Dabbing your neck with jasmine-scented
Pacifica Solid Perfume in Waikiki Pikake
(bottom-right; $9) is like getting draped with a fragrant lei—without any of the worry of wilting flowers.
5 of 6
6. Sea scrub
Fake that vacation glow: Exfoliate your body with
Hawaiian Bath & Body Coconut Sea Salt Scrub
($24.95).
6 of 6
James Worrell (all)
7. Tropical soak
Slip into a tub with
Ola Hawai’i Hawaiian Coconut Tropical Bath Soak
(left; $15), and let the pineapple extract exfoliate your skin and the vanilla-and-coconut scent rejuvenate your spirit.
8. Island kiss
Alba Botanica Lip Balms in
Coconut Cream
and
Pineapple Quench
(right; $3.49) contain moisturizing jojoba oil and vitamin E and taste as good as a poolside tropical drink.
