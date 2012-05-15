Tropical Treats: Spa Goodies for Summer

Rozalynn S. Frazier
May 15, 2012
Relax with these 8 treats from the tropics

You might not be getting away this summer, but you can create your own island paradise at home with these Hawaiian-inspired spa finds.
1. Fruit bar

Scented with aromatic water extracted from mango fruit, Malie Organics Mango Nectar Luxe Cream Soap ($14) cleanses and smooths skin with a mix of macadamia, kukui, and coconut oils.
2. Wave maker

Spritz Philip B. Maui Wowie Beach Mist (top-left; $22) on your slightly damp hair and air-dry for a just-off-the-beach, tousled look.

3. Floral escape

Get transported to an open-air shower with Coco Monoi Shower Gel (right; $45). The delicate gardenia-and-tuberose fragrance and moisturizing benefits linger long after you dry off.
4. Tribal torch

The beachy-fresh scent of Kukui Coconut Lemongrass Candle (center; $30) makes any room smell like a luxe oceanside villa.

5. Eau de vacation

Dabbing your neck with jasmine-scented Pacifica Solid Perfume in Waikiki Pikake (bottom-right; $9) is like getting draped with a fragrant lei—without any of the worry of wilting flowers.
6. Sea scrub

Fake that vacation glow: Exfoliate your body with Hawaiian Bath & Body Coconut Sea Salt Scrub ($24.95).
7. Tropical soak

Slip into a tub with Ola Hawai’i Hawaiian Coconut Tropical Bath Soak (left; $15), and let the pineapple extract exfoliate your skin and the vanilla-and-coconut scent rejuvenate your spirit.

8. Island kiss

Alba Botanica Lip Balms in Coconut Cream and Pineapple Quench (right; $3.49) contain moisturizing jojoba oil and vitamin E and taste as good as a poolside tropical drink.

