Head up, sleep better

What does sleep have to do with heartburn? More than you might think. Avoid eating before bedtime and elevate your head six to eight inches while you sleep.



This position doesn’t necessarily reduce the frequency of acid reflux, but research shows it helps stomach acid drain from the esophagus more quickly. One study reported a 67% increase in acid clearance time.



Don’t own a Craftmatic Adjustable Bed? Prop up your bed on specially designed blocks or use a foam wedge, both of which you can find at most home stores. (Piling up the pillows isn’t as effective.)