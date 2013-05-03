8 Movie Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Movie Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 03, 2013
1 of 9
iStockphoto
Feature foods
Love those summer blockbusters, but not the diet-busting concessions? We've got 8 of your favorite movie theater munchies each under 80 calories to keep your bod bikini-ready. So let's go to the movies!
2 of 9
Life Savers
5 candies
57 Calories
3 of 9
Junior Mints
7 Junior Mints
70 Calories
4 of 9
Mike and Ikes
10 Mike and Ikes
60 Calories
5 of 9
Yogurt Dots
5 Yogurt Dots
58 Calories
6 of 9
Sno-Caps
1 1/2 tablespoons Sno-Caps
68 Calories
7 of 9
Jelly Belly Strawberries and Blueberries
9 Jelly Bellys
65 Calories
8 of 9
Twizzlers Rainbow Twists
3 Twists
47 Calories
9 of 9
Quentin Bacon (all)
Divvies Chocolate Caramel Popcorn
1/3 cup of popcorn from
Divvies
60 Calories
