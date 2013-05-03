8 Movie Treats Under 80 Calories

May 03, 2013
1 of 9 iStockphoto

Feature foods

Love those summer blockbusters, but not the diet-busting concessions? We've got 8 of your favorite movie theater munchies each under 80 calories to keep your bod bikini-ready. So let's go to the movies!
2 of 9

Life Savers

5 candies
57 Calories
3 of 9

Junior Mints

7 Junior Mints
70 Calories
4 of 9

Mike and Ikes

10 Mike and Ikes
60 Calories
5 of 9

Yogurt Dots

5 Yogurt Dots
58 Calories
6 of 9

Sno-Caps

1 1/2 tablespoons Sno-Caps
68 Calories
7 of 9

Jelly Belly Strawberries and Blueberries

9 Jelly Bellys
65 Calories
8 of 9

Twizzlers Rainbow Twists

3 Twists
47 Calories
9 of 9 Quentin Bacon (all)

Divvies Chocolate Caramel Popcorn

1/3 cup of popcorn from Divvies
60 Calories

