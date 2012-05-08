Ultimate Health Kit: Backyard Vacation

May 08, 2012
Lazy days

Forget Europe. We’ve got what you need to turn your “staycation” into a five-star getaway.

You don’t need big bucks to spa up your backyard: The cute Kmart Texsport La Paz Cotton Hammock ($20) will keep you in vacation mode for less than $20!
Take cover

Keep your cool in the blazing sun with this breathable Echo Terry Hat With Buckle (shown in Miami Coral, $5). It doubles as a great beach hat, too!
Bright idea

Make dinner outdoors way more festive with The Conran Shop Outdoor Paper Lanterns ($5 each). They’re flame-resistant and work with tea lights.
Happy feet

The perfect summer vacation requires the perfect summer sandal. The Payless Peyton Bea Thong Sandal ($10) is easy to slip on and off, stylish, and fabulously priced!
All play and no work

Put that laptop away, and hunker down to having fun. The Target Bocce Croquet Combo Game ($20) will keep kids or friends happy with two old-school summer lawn games.
Wish you were here

So you’re not sipping Chianti in Italy—you can still drop friends a line! Skip the text message, and use these Kate Spade "Hello Sunshine" Note Cards ($25 for 10. You’ll really feel removed from your routine.
Cheers!

Skip the glass and opt for the Pier 1 Firenze Pitcher and Glasses (pitcher, $20; glasses, $5 each). These festive pieces are made of unbreakable acrylic but look just like the real thing.

Sangria made healthy
This antioxidant-packed sangria is one pleasure you don’t have to feel guilty about. So sip away.

You need: 1 cup chilled pomegranate juice, 1 bottle chilled Rioja or Beaujolais red wine, 1 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup frozen seedless red grapes, 1 thinly sliced orange, 1 thinly sliced lime, 1 cup chilled seltzer or club soda.

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large pitcher. Let chill for 1 hour in refrigerator. Stir in seltzer, and pour sangria into ice-filled glasses. Makes 8 servings.

