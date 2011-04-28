Spa Luxury for Less

Rozalynn S. Frasier
April 28, 2011
Soothing steals under $15

Who says you have to spend a ton to pamper yourself? We found luxe stuff that won’t blow your bank account.
Feet treat

Scratch your spa pedi, and save with OPI Manicure/Pedicure Tropical Citrus Massage Lotion (left; $13.95), a citrus-scented, antioxidant-rich cream that refreshes tired toes.

Shower soother. The calming chamomile in Chloe & Jane Super Moisturizing Body Wash in Citrus Chamomile (right; $14) keeps you oh-so relaxed.
Island ahh!

So an exotic getaway isn’t in your budget? Then lather up with the ridiculously affordable E.L.F. Vanilla Coconut Soothing Bath Gel (left; $4), and bring a bit of the tropics to your tub.

Handy work. Talk about getting your money’s worth. Just a tiny dab of extra rich Fruits & Passion Shea Hand Butter (bottom right; $9) is all you need to get chapped and dry hands back in shape.
Bath bargain

Drop a few Pure Spring Juicy Apple Effervescent Bath Fizzies (left; $5.99; Rite Aid stores) into your tub after a long day, and have a blissful soak.

Soap star. Add a skin-saver to your shower each and every morning: Mistral Shea Butter Soap in Lemon Ginger (right; $8) is infused with moisturizing organic shea butter. And this handmade soap is triple-milled, so it lasts much longer than your usual bar.
Makes scents

Who can afford pricey floral arrangements? Instead, fire up the Red Flower Candle in Spanish Gardenia ($12) and get (almost) the same fresh-scented fix.

