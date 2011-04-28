Spa Luxury for Less

Handy work. Talk about getting your money’s worth. Just a tiny dab of extra rich Fruits & Passion Shea Hand Butter (bottom right; $9) is all you need to get chapped and dry hands back in shape.
Bath bargain
Drop a few Pure Spring Juicy Apple Effervescent Bath Fizzies (left; $5.99; Rite Aid stores) into your tub after a long day, and have a blissful soak.
Soap star. Add a skin-saver to your shower each and every morning: Mistral Shea Butter Soap in Lemon Ginger (right; $8) is infused with moisturizing organic shea butter. And this handmade soap is triple-milled, so it lasts much longer than your usual bar.