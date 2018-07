Sweet Ideas for Valentine's Day Gifts

The folks at Peeled Snacks make some incredible dried fruit. I know that sounds like an overstatement, but their organic fruit is actually packed with flavor and isn’t sticky at all. When I heard that they had paired up with Vosges Haut Chocolat, the high-end chocolate purveyor, I knew they’d come up with something spectacular. They did indeed. Their Naga Mango Bombalinas combine dried organic mango with a dusting of sweet curry, which is then enrobed with dark chocolate. Each little bite has so much impact you’ll want to savor them one at a time. And the mango gift box ($29.99) includes five bags of Peeled’s delicious dried mango called go-Mango-man-go.