4 Healthy Meals for Under $10

Potato and broccoli casserole

Basic ingredients:

Red potatoes (1 pound): $1.29

Frozen broccoli (Birds Eye, 10 ounces): $1.59

Low-fat milk ($2.99 for 1/2 gallon): $2.39

Shredded low-fat cheddar (Richfood, 8 ounces): $2.79

15-ounce can bread crumbs: $2.19

Total: $10.25



Preheat oven to 375°.



Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 20 minutes or until tender. Drain potatoes in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return potatoes and liquid to pan; mash with a potato masher until slightly chunky.



Steam 1 cup of broccoli, according to packaging instructions. Add broccoli and milk to pan; stir well. Spoon potato mixture into an 11x7 baking dish coated with cooking spray; bake at 375° for 35 minutes. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs; bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts.