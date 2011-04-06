Make Over My Bottom Half

Cadden Jones had trouble finding styles that fit her from the waist down, so we introduced her to these flattering looks.
Cocktail party
A subtle allover pattern works in your favor, distracting the eye from trouble spots. Opt for a dress made with a stretch-cotton blend for behind-the-scenes support. Theory dress ($315; Nordstrom stores), Rafe clutch ($525), Chinese Laundry heels ($69)
Work
The straight line of this shift dress is both slimming and elongating. Cinch the look with a bright belt for a more flattering silhouette. Theory dress ($295; Bloomingdale’s stores), Sacco belt ($54; 212-243-2070), Newport News heels ($34), Dooney & Bourke bag ($295)