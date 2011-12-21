Hearty Pasta Dinners for the Whole Family

If kids and adults can agree on one thing, it's their love for pasta. However, some pastas can pack in more calories than you—or your children—need. Teach your kids to like lighter versions of pasta (at the correct portion sizes) with these five mouthwatering recipes.Make a marinara masterpiece with this crowd-pleasing recipe. The meatballs have a hearty, savory taste, but they use a combination or turkey sausage and lean ground sirloin that keeps the dish under 300 calories per serving. Plus, it packs over 7 grams of iron, which is especially important for teenage girls.