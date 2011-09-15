Host a Family Pizza Party

Sure, it's easy to pick up the phone and order a pizza delivered to your doorstep. However, by cutting down on time, you may be cutting down on your kid's intake of healthy food. These lighter pizza recipes will satisfy their need for junk food, while letting them get involved and even sneaking in a few veggies!
Pepperoni Pizza This deep-dish pizza has all the ingredients kids love—cheese, pepperoni, and thick, crispy crust. Little do they know that this recipe calls for low-fat cheese, turkey pepperoni, and vitamin B-rich cremini mushrooms. If you want to add an earthy flavor, sauté the mushrooms before putting them on the pizza.
Great for picky eaters—and busy parents—this pizza recipe is simplicity at it's best. Just make the basic pizza dough ahead of time, use bottled sauce, and sprinkle on the cheese. Twenty minutes later, pull it out of the oven to please even the toughest crowd. And, as an added bonus, it packs 30% of your daily calcium needs.
For a change of pace, try this thin crust pizza, full of colorful peppers. Peppers are packed with vitamins A and C, two poweful antioxidants, and they add a festive, kid-friendly color. If your family turns up their noses at bell peppers, feel free to sprinkle other veggies—like spinach or artichokes—on top.
If your kids are old enough to help in the kitchen, this recipe is great for getting them involved. The recipe calls for pitas and pre-cooked chicken breast to cut down on prep time. Be sure to pick out plenty of veggies, and let your children sprinkle the cheese and then make faces with the veggies. They'll get a kick out of making their own dinner, and maybe they'll actually eat their broccoli this time.
Though this recipe may be too sophisticated for young children's palates, your teenager will feel grown-up eating this creative pizza. Adding queso fresco and green salsa gives it a spicy, Latin flavor. Plus, you get 4 mg of iron, which keeps your red blood cells healthy and your immune system in tip-top shape.