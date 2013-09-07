Healthy Cinco de Mayo Recipes

You don't have to be Mexican to celebrate all of the delicious festivities that go along with Cinco de Mayo. Although Mexican food can be a diet disaster—think queso dip, salted tortilla chips, and frozen margaritas—these simple recipes are healthy, flavor-packed, and guilt-free.This recipe substitutes a cup of peas for one of the avocados, giving you all the rich creaminess and monounsaturated fat with fewer calories. We promise you won't notice because the peas provide body and texture—plus bone-healthy vitamin K. Serve with whole-grain tortilla chips for a yummy appetizer.