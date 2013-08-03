Help! My Teen Wants to Be a Vegetarian

1 of 6

Hey, at least it's not a piercing

The teen years are known for their mini-rebellions. For your kid, this could mean testing out black nail polish, breaking curfew, or taking up a few new causes. If one day they decide to say sayonara to steak, don't worry. A carefully planned vegetarian diet can be healthy (as long as it's not a 24-hour carb fest). Just make sure they get plenty of these five nutrients.