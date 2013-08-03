Help! My Teen Wants to Be a Vegetarian

The teen years are known for their mini-rebellions. For your kid, this could mean testing out black nail polish, breaking curfew, or taking up a few new causes. If one day they decide to say sayonara to steak, don't worry. A carefully planned vegetarian diet can be healthy (as long as it's not a 24-hour carb fest). Just make sure they get plenty of these five nutrients.
Protein
Most people think of meat when they think of protein. However, it comes in a variety of forms.
What it does: • Helps immune system to function by producing antibodies • Maintains healthy hair, skin, and nails • Aids in the production of enzymes
How much to eat: Males and females aged 9-13 years: 34 grams; Males aged 14-18 years: 52 grams; Females aged 14+ years: 46 grams.
Vegetarians may require more of the RDA for zinc than meat-eating counterparts—as much as 50% more. But certain food preparation techniques, like soaking beans and seeds before eating, may help increase the availability of zinc.
What it does: • Balances blood sugar • Plays a role in cell division • Forms proteins