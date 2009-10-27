8 Fruity Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Fruity Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 5
Sweet snacking
Craving something sweet but trying to fit into that bikini? No worries. We've got 8 tasty, guilt-free snack ideas that will help you shape-up this season.
2 of 5
69 Calories
1 Hand-Decorated Lime Slice Cookie, Dancing Deer Fruit Salad Collection
top left
)
78 Calories
Goat Cheese and Jam Bite (1/2 ounce goat cheese and 1/2 tablespoon Stonewall Kitchen Apricot Jam on 1 Simple White Cracker from Stonewall Kitchen)
bottom right
)
3 of 5
63 Calories
Chocolate-Drizzled Peach Slices (2 peach slices and 1 tablespoon Hershey's Special Dark Syrup)
far left
)
74 Calories
Pineapple Limeade (4 ounces pineapple juice, 4 ounces diet lemon-lime-flavored drink, 1 ounce lime juice, ice to fill glass, and lime slices for garnish)
right
)
4 of 5
46 Calories
1 Kiwifruit
top left
)
71 Calories
Mixed Berry Bowl (1/4 cup blueberries, 1/4 cup blackberries, 1/4 cup raspberries, and 5 strawberries)
bottom right
)
5 of 5
Tara Donne (all)
40 Calories
1 Breyers Pure Fruit Berry Swirls
far left
)
50 Calories
1/4 cup Haagen-Dazs Cranberry Blueberry Sorbet
right
)
