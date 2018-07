6 Rules for a Healthy Postpartum Slim Down

If you’re breastfeeding, most experts suggest adding 500 calories a day of nutrient-rich food. Drink plenty of water, eat fiber-rich foods, and avoid drinking too much alcohol. What you eat makes its way into your milk, so if you notice your child has diarrhea, gas, or a rash, it might be the result of an allergic reaction to a certain food If you have a low milk supply, some mothers and health-care professionals believe herbs like fenugreek seeds, chamomile, and fennel may help with milk production. Many of these herbs have not been scientifically evaluated, so consult a doctor before altering your diet.