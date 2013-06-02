6 Rules for a Healthy Postpartum Slim Down

These vitamins are important in a new mom's diet.You lose a lot of this through breastfeeding. Aim for 1,300 micrograms per day; get it from spinach, carrots, sweet potatoes, and kale.It passes through breast milk, too. Aim for approximately 120 milligrams daily; good sources include red peppers, oranges, and broccoli.It keeps bones strong and is made when the skin is exposed to sunlight, but many moms stay indoors most of the day. Aim for 200 IU every day; eat fortified milk, eggs, and mushrooms.It helps you maintain a healthy circulation. Aim for 19 milligrams a day; it’s found in nuts, seeds, and eggs.Many multivitamins don't contain this blood pressure–lowering nutrient. Aim for 3,500 milligrams; add bananas, lima beans, and squash to your diet.