Lip Makeovers For Under $10

Need a quick pick-me-up? Snag one of these great buys in the shade that makes you glow.
For long-lasting sun protection
Revlon Beyond Natural Protective Liptint SPF 15 in Pink ($7.99) This go-with-anything shade enhances your natural lip color—providing a rosy, healthy-looking finish and protecting against sunburn.
Hawaiian Tropic island berry Aloha Kiss Lip Gloss SPF 20 (shown to left) ($5.35) Here’s a sunscreen you’ll be eager to apply. It offers broad-spectrum protection, a hint of juicy color, and a nontacky texture (meaning it’s truly beach-proof).
Neutrogena Moisture Shine Lipstick SPF 20 in Cherry Twist ($8.99) This high-impact hue is ripe with hydrating palm butter and an SPF of 20 to shield delicate lips from damaging UV rays.
Maybelline new york volume XL Seduction Gloss in Sensuous Ruby ($8.99) A blend of nourishing plumping ingredients flows from a click pen, an easy way to coat your lips in a rich, glossy color.
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lipstick in Pink Rose Potion (shown to left) ($9.95) This super-moisturizing lipstick instantly inflates tiny lines, while also revving up collagen production with peptides to deliver long-lasting fullness.
Yes to Carrots C Me Shine Lip Gloss in Carrot Kiss ($6.49) This 95% organic formula delivers skin-loving anti-agers, like plant extracts and antioxidants. Available at drugstores—as are all of our picks.
Wet n Wild MegaLast Long Wear Lip Color in Eternal ($3.99) On one end, a clear conditioning balm rich in cocoa and shea butters. On the opposite end, a rich, liquid color.
L’Oréal Paris Infallible never fail Lip Gloss in Blush ($9.99) Delivering six-hour color in a single swipe, this petal-pink gloss contains moisturizing marine collagen to keep lips from looking withered.
Covergirl Outlast Lipstain in Coy Coral (shown to left) ($7.29) Infused with moisturizers, this felt-tip marker stains lips with a fade-resistant pigment; top with a balm for a fresh, glossy look.