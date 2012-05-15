Lip Makeovers For Under $10

Jolene Edgar   
May 15, 2012
Nine great products under $10

Need a quick pick-me-up? Snag one of these great buys in the shade that makes you glow.
For long-lasting sun protection

Revlon Beyond Natural Protective Liptint SPF 15 in Pink ($7.99) This go-with-anything shade enhances your natural lip color—providing a rosy, healthy-looking finish and protecting against sunburn.

Hawaiian Tropic island berry Aloha Kiss Lip Gloss SPF 20 (shown to left) ($5.35) Here’s a sunscreen you’ll be eager to apply. It offers broad-spectrum protection, a hint of juicy color, and a nontacky texture (meaning it’s truly beach-proof). 

Neutrogena Moisture Shine Lipstick SPF 20 in Cherry Twist ($8.99)  This high-impact hue is ripe with hydrating palm butter and an SPF of 20 to shield delicate lips from damaging UV rays.
 

For younger, plumper-looking lips

Maybelline new york volume XL Seduction Gloss in Sensuous Ruby  ($8.99) A blend of nourishing plumping ingredients flows from a click pen, an easy way to coat your lips in a rich, glossy color.

Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lipstick in Pink Rose Potion (shown to left) ($9.95) This super-moisturizing lipstick instantly inflates tiny lines, while also revving up collagen production with peptides to deliver long-lasting fullness. 

Yes to Carrots C Me Shine Lip Gloss in Carrot Kiss ($6.49) This 95% organic formula delivers skin-loving anti-agers, like plant extracts and antioxidants. Available at drugstores—as are all of our picks.

For color that won't wear off

Wet n Wild MegaLast Long Wear Lip Color in Eternal  ($3.99) On one end, a clear conditioning balm rich in cocoa and shea butters. On the opposite end, a rich, liquid color.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible never fail Lip Gloss in Blush ($9.99) Delivering six-hour color in a single swipe, this petal-pink gloss contains moisturizing marine collagen to keep lips from looking withered. 

Covergirl Outlast Lipstain in Coy Coral (shown to left) ($7.29) Infused with moisturizers, this felt-tip marker stains lips with a fade-resistant pigment; top with a balm for a fresh, glossy look. 

