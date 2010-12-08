Quick Cures for Tummy Troubles

4 of 6

Don't stuff

Overeating can trigger a stomachache, so when it happens give your body a good, long break from food. “If you had a muscle injury, you wouldn’t push it even harder. You’d rest it. The same is true of a stomachache,” Dr. Chutkan says. Try a liquid diet for a day—broth, water, or fresh juice will do—and then make a habit of eating smaller portions.