Blast Belly Fat Fast

Looking for the simplest way to a flat belly? With this creative 20-minute fat-blasting workout taken from fitness expert Karon Karter’s new book, The Ultimate Body Shaping Bible, you’ll begin to see a toned tummy in just three weeks and drop up to two inches from your belly in just four weeks. These four crunch-free moves are the best way to hit all your ab muscles, sculpting your belly into its best shape ever. Do them four times a week, with a day of rest in between.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Straight-leg scissors
A.(top left) Lie on your back with arms by your sides, legs raised, and toes pointing toward the sky. Flatten your lower back, engaging lower tummy muscles.
B.(bottom right) Inhale while lowering your right leg, so your toes are in line with your nose. Exhale, switching your legs scissor-like, so your right leg lifts back up and your left comes down. (Don’t touch the ground with your foot.) Do 3 sets of 8–10 reps.
3 of 5
Front plank with twist
Get on your knees and forearms with your elbows directly under your shoulders, fingers interlaced. Stretch your legs long, and come up on your toes into plank position. Exhale while twisting slightly to the left from your waist only. Inhale, returning to the starting position, then repeat on the opposite side—that’s 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Reverse curl plank on ball
Kneel in front of a stability ball, draping your abs and hips over the ball. Place your hands on the ground in front of you, and walk them out until the ball rolls beneath your shins; contract your lower abs and lift your hips slightly, then slowly lower them down. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.
Advertisement
5 of 5
Straight-line side lifts
Lie on your left side with your legs straight and stacked on top of one another and your feet flexed. Rest your head on your straight left arm. Inhale while lifting both legs off the ground, then exhale while slowly lowering them until they're about 1 inch off the ground. Do 10–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.