Fresh Summer Produce

Summer brings a wealth of deliciously ripe produce. Consider taking advantage of seasonal foods by visiting a . Here are a dozen of the freshest seasonal fruits and veggies, plus delicious ways to serve them.As temperatures heat up, all berries get fat and juicy. Enjoy them on their own or on top of salads, desserts, and cereal. Health benefits include:• Low in calories• Rich in antioxidants, which neutralize cell damage• May reduce the effects of Alzheimer's disease• May reduce risk of colon or ovarian cancerHarvest season: May-September