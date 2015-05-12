Fresh Summer Produce

Summer brings a wealth of deliciously ripe produce. Consider taking advantage of seasonal foods by visiting a . Here are a dozen of the freshest seasonal fruits and veggies, plus delicious ways to serve them.
Berries As temperatures heat up, all berries get fat and juicy. Enjoy them on their own or on top of salads, desserts, and cereal. Health benefits include:
• Low in calories • Rich in antioxidants, which neutralize cell damage • May reduce the effects of Alzheimer's disease • May reduce risk of colon or ovarian cancer
This fleshy fruit has a sweet, almost tangy taste that blends well in smoothies and other beverages. For a summer treat, slice some peaches and enjoy with a cream cheese (like Explorateur) and a glass of chardonnnay. Health benefits include:
• Good source of vitamin A • Good source of potassium
Okra is often ignored as a summer veggie, but it is perfect for soups, canning, and stews. Its subtle taste enhances the flavor of tomatoes, onions, corn, shellfish, and fish stock. Health benefits include:
• Contains insoluble fiber, which is essential for digestive health
• Good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid
Though tomatoes are considered a fruit, they lack the sweetness that characterizes that food group. However, cooking or grilling them may take away some of their bitter or acidic flavors.
Health benefits include: • Contains lycopene, which has antioxidant and cancer-preventing properties • Good source of niacin, which has been used for years as a safe way to raise HDL (good cholesterol) and lower LDL (bad cholesterol)
Though dried figs can be enjoyed year-round, fresh ones are in-season starting in June. The chewy texture of the fruit is a favorite for baking. However, roasting them in the oven makes a sweet, tender treat. Health benefits include:
• Good source of dietary fiber • 15% of your recommended amount of potassium and manganese