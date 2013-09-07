Satisfying Slow Cooker Recipes

Not only is this chili delicious, but it's also budget-friendly. Chuck steak is an economical and leaner cut of beef, adding a nice flavor to the beans and veggies. Pinto beans are virtually fat-free, and packed with fiber and folate. They make a great—and tasty—addition to the lycopene-rich tomatoes and red bell peppers. But, unlike other recipes, this chili is contains less than 300 mg of sodium.