Satisfying Slow Cooker Recipes

September 07, 2013
Slow, simple, spectacular

There's nothing better than coming home to the smell of something delicious cooking on the counter. You can let these recipes simmer all day—and with just a bit of prep work, you'll have a hot and healthy dinner for a crowd (or leftovers for a week).

Vegetable-beef soup
While most beef soups are laden with fat and sodium, this recipe serves up a bowlful of lean protein and savory herbs. Garlic provides a dose of manganese, which keeps your bones strong, while the onions boost heart-healthy vitamin B6. Serve with Cornbread Crumbs, hot out of the oven.

BBQ pork sandwiches

Get the tangy taste of barbecue for about 200 calories less than restaurant recipes. Cider vinegar and brown sugar combine to create a salty-sweet flavor, and Mexican spices add a kick to the lean-meat pork. Slow cooking helps lock in the flavor, making the meat tender and easy to shred. Spoon this into a whole-wheat bun with at least 3 grams of fiber, and enjoy each bite of southern comfort. Try Sweet and Sour Slaw as a side dish.

Smoky chipotle chili

Not only is this chili delicious, but it's also budget-friendly. Chuck steak is an economical and leaner cut of beef, adding a nice flavor to the beans and veggies. Pinto beans are virtually fat-free, and packed with fiber and folate. They make a great—and tasty—addition to the lycopene-rich tomatoes and red bell peppers. But, unlike other recipes, this chili is contains less than 300 mg of sodium.

Curried lamb and carrots

Perfect for spring, this Thai dish will satisfy your craving for a hearty meal. Though lamb is relatively high in saturated fat, it is packed with satiating protein and is a good source of immunity-boosting zinc. Tart apple cider helps bridge the gap between sweet mango and spicy curry powder to make a hot, flavor-packed dish.

