Green Guide to Skincare

A night cream with natural rejuvenators, such as skin-thickening soy, firming algae, brightening fruit and yeast extracts, or collagen-forming peptides and retinol. Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Face Lotion Night, with retinoids and vitamins A, C, and E. ($11.99; drugstores)
Jergens Naturals hydrate daily moisturizer
Relieve dry, itchy skin with the nourishing agave and cactus extracts found in Jergens Naturals Hydrate Daily Moisturizer ($8.49; drugstores).
Bug off, naturally. Want to beat the mosquitoes this year without relying on artificial chemicals? Try Brittanie’s Thyme Organic Insect Repellent ($8.50; soon to be available in natural-products stores nationwide), which has clove, eucalyptus, rose geranium, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils. Nope, it’s not as effective as products with DEET or a newer chemical called picaridin—nothing chemical-free is—but studies suggest that the oils it contains do repel skeeters for hours.
Nude Deep Cleansing Mask
Deep-clean clogged pores and overstressed skin in 10 minutes flat. Free from parabens, sulfates, phalates, and fragrances, Nude's granular mask helps naturally exfoliate pimple-prone, oily complexions. ($52; at Sephora)
Burt's Bees Ageless eye cream
Tired eyes don't stand a chance against Burt's Bees Ageless ($25) eye cream. Packed with free radical–fighting antioxidants and magnolia extract to nix dark circles, a quick pat of cream each morning will take years off your face—without the help of scalpels or harsh chemicals.
Pangea hand and body lotion
Combat dry skin with Pangea Organics (15.99) sweetly scented hand and body lotion. Packed with vitamins A, B, and C, sweet orange helps stimulate circulation, while lavender helps relieve tension.
Jurlique biodynamic night lotion
It may feel lightweight, but Jurlique's night lotion ($55) goes deep to jump-start cell renewal while you sleep. Made from organic licorice and black elder, it helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
