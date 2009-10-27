Natural Beauty Product Essentials
Natural Beauty Product Essentials
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 5
Everyday lotion
Burt’s Bees Radiance Day Lotion SPF 15
(
left
, $18)
Almay pure blends Blush in Orchid (
right
, $11.49; drugstores)
2 of 5
Polish that pops
Butter London Nail Lacquer in MacBeth
(
top left
; $14)
Jessica Nail Colour in Color Me Calla Lily
(
bottom center
; $7)
Raw Natural Beauty Lush Lash Pure Botanical Mascara
(
far right
; $22)
3 of 5
Natural oils
Nude Cleansing Facial Oil
(
in bowl at top
, $52)
Aveda Green Science Firming Face Creme
(
bottom
, $55)
4 of 5
Silky shampoo
L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Color Care Shampoo
(
in bowl at top
, $6.99)
Sula Nail Polish in Champagne Coral
(
bottom
, $10)
5 of 5
Kiss me, I'm eco-friendly
Tarte Recycle Lip Sheer
(
far left
, $14)
Dr. Hauschka Eyeshadow
(
far right
, $19.95)
Wet ‘n Wild Natural Wear Pressed Powder (
top center
, $4.99; drugstores)
