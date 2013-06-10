I Was Too Busy for Heart Disease Until It Almost Killed Me

6 of 8 Getty Images

A good night's rest

The doctors had explained to me that I would feel better very quickly, because I hadn’t been getting enough blood to my heart. And I immediately did feel quite a bit better. I think I looked better, too. One of the things that had alarmed me during that weekend to the beach was when I glanced in the mirror as we were preparing to go out to dinner and did a double take because I looked kind of gray.



Now that I’m getting adequate oxygen circulation I feel more rested. I hadn’t been sleeping very well prior to the procedure, which I’d attributed to age, and peri-menopause, and hormones—all the stuff that you start thinking about when you turn 50.