Walking Workout Gear

Asics GEL-Motion ($100): Light, durable, shock-absorbing, memory foam–lined heel for perfect fit.
Gaiam Walking Fit Kit ($24.98): Pedometer tracks steps, calories, distance. Bonus: A 35-minute guided workout CD.
Brooks Viva Jacket ($74): Stylish details make it ultracute—and it wicks moisture like a champ.
Moving Comfort Lunge Skort ($40): Breathable mesh, side splits, wide waistband.
Laken Circles 1-Liter Water Bottle ($25; ): Bisphenol A (BPA)–free aluminum; wide mouth for easy sipping.
