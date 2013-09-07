Healthy Lunches to Bring to Work

Throw this wrap together in 10 minutes, right before you jet out the door.• Goat cheese is lower in fat that other popular cheeses, and it creates a rich and somewhat tangy base for the smoky roasted red peppers• Red peppers are high in beta carotene, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease• Increase the fiber by switching out the spinach tortillas for whole wheatPair it with a tart Granny Smith apple and you have a delicious, nutritious lunch.