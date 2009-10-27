7 Bedtime Treats Under 75 Calories

October 27, 2009
Nighttime munchies

Need a little nibble before lights out? You'll sleep soundly knowing each of these tasty snacks is under 75 calories.
Mini turkey sandwich

One party-style pumpernickel bread, 1/2 slice turkey breast, 1/4 slice Swiss cheese, and a pickle slice.

Only 63 calories
Virtuoso biscuit

Savor the satisfying crunch of a Jules Destrooper cinnamon and chocolate Virtuoso biscuit.

One cookies adds up to only 43 calories.
Mini banana

Grab one of these half-sized fruits for half the calories.

One of these miniatures will only cost you 74 calories.
Trail mix

Have 1-1/2 tablespoons of Back to Nature's Nantucket Blend Trail Mix for a good salty and sweet snack.

This tasty assortment is only 65 calories.
Honey Drops

Sip on something soothing: two Honibe Honey Drops in a cup of The Republic of Tea's herbal blend get some zzz’s.

Indulge for only 40 calories.
Brie cheese

Indulge in a 1/2 ounce slice of creamy Brie cheese.

A half ounce is only 47 calories.
Edy's chocolate fudge brownie yogurt

Enjoy a 1/4 cup of Edy’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slow Churned Yogurt Blends with a strawberry.

This yummy concoction only adds up to 64 calories

