7 Bedtime Treats Under 75 Calories
7 Bedtime Treats Under 75 Calories
October 27, 2009
Nighttime munchies
Need a little nibble before lights out? You'll sleep soundly knowing each of these tasty snacks is under 75 calories.
Mini turkey sandwich
One party-style pumpernickel bread, 1/2 slice turkey breast, 1/4 slice Swiss cheese, and a pickle slice.
Only
63 calories
Virtuoso biscuit
Savor the satisfying crunch of a Jules Destrooper cinnamon and chocolate
Virtuoso biscuit
.
One cookies adds up to only
43 calories
.
Mini banana
Grab one of these half-sized fruits for half the calories.
One of these miniatures will only cost you
74 calories
.
Trail mix
Have 1-1/2 tablespoons of Back to Nature's
Nantucket Blend Trail Mix
for a good salty and sweet snack.
This tasty assortment is only
65 calories
.
Honey Drops
Sip on something soothing: two Honibe
Honey Drops
in a cup of The Republic of Tea's
herbal blend get some zzz’s
.
Indulge for only
40 calories
.
Brie cheese
Indulge in a 1/2 ounce slice of creamy Brie cheese.
A half ounce is only
47 calories
.
Edy's chocolate fudge brownie yogurt
Enjoy a 1/4 cup of Edy’s
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slow Churned Yogurt Blends
with a strawberry.
This yummy concoction only adds up to
64 calories
.
