Health's Angels Lose Their Halos

5 of 7

Chips

Alternative chips may have the most blinding health halo—a lot of us tripped up here. These days, chips are made out of all sorts of grains. There are even chips with flaxseeds, which are a source of omega-3.



One coworker says, "Oprah and I are so on the same page with the organic-blue-corn-chips-and-salsa obsession. They may be better nutrition-wise than French fries with ranch dressing, but not when you dig in to the whole bag!" She's right—half of a 16-ounce bag is 1,120 calories. One serving is 140.



And Lisa, one of our editors, likes pita chips. She says: "I buy them thinking they’re better than potato chips. When I get home from work I just inhale them. I tried switching to the low-fat ones, but they taste like cardboard, so I switched back." One serving of plain pita chips—about 14—isn't so bad: 130 calories, and a little fiber to boot. A 6-ounce bag is 780 calories.