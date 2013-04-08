Best and Worst Advice From Top Diet Plans

Don't have time to read every diet book? Here are weight-loss tips to pick—and skip—from popular diet plans.

April 08, 2013
Diets decoded

You want to lose serious weight, fast, but don't have time to read every diet book out there.

We can help! Check out the best and worst tips from some of the top diet plans—for free—so you can start putting the helpful advice into action ASAP.
Dr. Phil

The diet plan from this daytime talk-show host boasts seven keys for weight-loss freedom.

Best Tip: Reduce your exposure to unhealthy foods and to cues that cause you to eat.
This works because: You can't eat what isn't there!

Worst Tip: Use exercise poles on your walk to burn more calories.
Why it's not so great: Unless you're cross-country skiing, skip the poles and mix up your routine at the gym instead.

You: On a diet

Retrain your body during this two-week program that aims to make you healthier for life.

Best tip: Pick a range for your ideal weight instead of fixating on a particular number.
This works because: You'll feel guilt-free when faced with the small fluctuations that occur naturally day-to-day.

Worst tip: Eat the exact same thing for lunch—and breakfast too if you can stand it—every day.
Why it's not so great: The lack of variety may bore you to the point of giving up on your diet.
The Biggest Loser

Based on the hit reality show, this is a serious diet and exercise plan for only those serious about weight loss.

Best tip: Try circuit training.
This works because: The effective, total-body workouts will help you lose weight and inches, as well as boost your metabolism, strengthen your bones, and may even make you more resistant to stress.

Worst tip: Start your own competition à la Biggest Loser, complete with group meetings and registration fees.
Why it's not so great: Without producers, camera crew and a six-figure salary, it's not worth the trouble.
Skinny Bitch

This tell-it-to-me-straight motto is meant to shock readers into (often drastic) change.

Best tip: Read the ingredients.
This works because: You won't eat anything you can't pronounce.

Worst tip: You must eat vegan.
Why it's not so great: The dairy- and animal-products-free lifestyle isn't for everyone. Some may find it too extreme and limiting.
French Women Don't Get Fat

A French-born, NYC exec considers the differences in American portion sizes (big and bigger) and eating techniques (fast and faster) to that of her native country.

Best tip: Add "petit" and "peu" to your French vocabulary.
This works because: You can have a little of everything if you stick to small portions.

Worst tip: Carry a sprig of lavender to smell as you pass the tempting aromas floating out of bakeries and restaurants.
Why it's not so great: Even if this did keep your mouth from watering, it could also have you sneezing up a storm (and looking a little silly).
The Beck Diet Solution

Beck's approach is to change the way you think about eating so you can keep up any diet.

Best tip: Differentiate between cravings and hunger.
This works because: If you can tell the difference between wanting to eat and needing to eat, you can cut out unnecessary calories.

Worst tip: Just say, "Oh well."
Why it's not so great: If you're really dreading going to the gym, or just dying to have a few more fries, are you really going to be able to just say, "Oh well," and stick to the rules of your diet? Instead follow one of Beck's bolder responses to cravings.
Suzanne Somers

Somers doesn't shy away from fat and encourages low-carb, high-protein meals, while steering clear of all things sugary.

Best tip: Reward yourself with the treats you miss the most while dieting.
This works because: If you long for white bread but couldn't care less about chocolate cake, enjoy a serving of bread before dinner but skip dessert.

Worst tip: If a restaurant doesn't have whole-wheat pasta, bring your own.
Why it's not so great: Celebrities might be able to have chefs cook off the menu, but the rest of us shouldn't bank on getting the star treatment.
The Thrive Diet

Designed to reduce stress, this plan focuses on nutrient-packed whole foods.

Best tip: Eat less processed food.
This works because: Sticking to whole, fiber-rich foods will help you lose weight.

Worst tip: Eat raw.
Why it's not so great: This diet can sometimes lead to deficiencies in powerful nutrients like calcium, iron and protein.

