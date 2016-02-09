Hearty Soups and Stews

Swap out fat-laden clam chowders for this diet-friendly seafood stew. Cilantro, lime, and jalapeño pepper add a surprising spiciness to the delicately sweet flavor of the halibut. Low-calorie shrimp gives this dish plenty of protein, and halibut is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Easy to prepare, it takes less than 30 minutes to get this steamy stew on the table.