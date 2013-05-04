Your Detox Diet After the Holidays

Feel tired and bloated from overindulging? Here's how to detox your system and get back on a healthy track.
May 04, 2013
Help for hangovers
On the first day of Christmas, the buffet gave to you: four slices of ham, three servings of mashed potatoes, two slices of turtle cheesecake, and one whole bottle of wine. You tried to be virtuous, but you lost your diet halo in a wave of overindulgence. If you wake up the next day feeling overstuffed, bloated, and nauseated, don't worry. Use our day full of detox recipes (plus plenty of water) and get back to your healthy, happy self.
De-lish Oatmeal
The morning after overindulging, give your stomach a break. Wait until you're hungry and then start with this fiber-rich breakfast to get your digestive system in gear. The mild flavors of vanilla and cinnamon will stimulate your taste buds without causing sensory overload. Adding diced pear will add a boost of antioxidants and the high water content will help with rehydration.
Foods that contain fructose—like the honey in this recipe—will help your body burn any lingering alcohol in your system. Plus it adds a sweet flavor to the slightly-sour Greek-style yogurt and tangy clementines. A sprinkling of pistachios adds energy-boosting protein and vitamin B6, which may ease hangover symptoms.
Drinking alcohol depletes salt and potassium levels, so replace them by eating this hearty vegetarian chili. High-fat foods empty more slowly from your stomach, but by eliminating meat from this chili, you'll slash the fat, and bulk up on protein and fiber through black beans. The spicy chili powder may reduce inflammation and pain, and have you running on full steam by the end of the afternoon.
This quick and easy, low-fat recipe will leave you satisfied, without repeating any dietary discretions from the day before. Fiber-rich and flavorful, artichokes add a Mediterranean flavor and contain silymarin, an antioxidant that may help liver functioning. Enjoy with a Mixed Greens Salad.
After the holidays, your sweet tooth may still expect a rich treat at the end of the day. Use leftover pears from your breakfast to bake in the oven with a mixture of delicious spices. Plop a dollop of frozen yogurt on top, and you have a low-fat, low-cholesterol dessert.