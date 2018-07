The best part of this recipe isn't the fresh citrus flavor or nutrient-rich fish. It's also easy and ready in under 20 minutes, which means you'll actually have time to enjoy the holiday festivities outside the kitchen. Omega-3 fatty acids in the salmon may improve your HDL (aka good cholesterol), and it has other cardio benefits as well. Bonus tip: Look for orange marmalade that includes real orange rind. The rind contains polymethoxylated flavones, which may lower LDL (bad cholesterol).