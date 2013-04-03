Eating Smart for Your Whole Body

Eating well just got easier: Simply match these good-for-you foods to your body parts.
Melon and citrus for breasts
Here's why: We knew there was a reason that our breasts resemble melons! Oranges and melons are rich in immune-boosting vitamin C, and some studies indicate that a C-heavy diet (from food, not supplements) helps prevent breast cancer.
Rhubarb and bok choy for bones
Here's why: Bok choy is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral that’s essential for keeping bones strong and dense. And rhubarb, another bony-looking veggie, is rich in vitamin K, which helps activate three proteins involved in bone health and increases bone-mineral density.
Olives for ovaries
Here's why: An Italian study found that women whose diets included a lot of olive oil had a 30% lower risk of ovarian cancer. The reasons are unclear, but the healthy fats in the oil may help suppress genes predisposed to causing cancer.
Walnuts for the brain
Here's why: Walnuts, with their funky lobe-like shape, are a great source of essential omega-3 fatty acids, which help brain cells communicate with each other and are essential to cognitive performance, memory, and nerve health.
Carrots for the eyes
Here's why: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Your eyes need A to maintain the health of the cells in your corneas, the transparent tissue that covers the eye and protects it from germs, dust, inflammation, and infection. Is it any wonder, then, that a sliced carrot reveals concentric circles that look like your pupil and iris?
Grapes for the heart
Here's why: Red and purple grapes (along with other dark fruits and vegetables) contain flavonoids, which experts say protect against heart disease, as well as cancer and brain-aging. A recent study from the University of Michigan also found that the heart-shaped clusters of fruit may help control your blood pressure.
Sweet potatoes for the pancreas
Here's why: Pancreas-shaped sweet potatoes release sugars gradually into the bloodstream. That means they don't stress the organ, which helps regulate blood-sugar levels.