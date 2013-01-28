6 of 8 Getty Images

Can I get HIV from oral sex?

Yes. Although the risk is less than with anal or vaginal sex, there have been cases of transmission through oral sex. Infected blood from the mouth can enter your body through the lining of the vagina. You can also get HIV by performing oral sex because semen or pre-seminal fluid (the little bit of juice on the penis tip) contains the virus.



Your risk goes up if you have any sores or cuts in your mouth or vagina (which you may have without even realizing it) and if he ejaculates in your mouth. So it's best to use condoms or dental dams or make sure your partner gets tested before you engage in this kind of intimate behavior.