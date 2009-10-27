Most Embarrassing Questions

2 of 2 Istockphoto/123rf/Health

Q: Sometimes when I laugh or exercise, a little pee squirts out. Am I doomed to wear diapers?

A: Sounds like you’re experiencing mild urinary incontinence (UI), one of those bummers of being a woman. It affects women twice as often as men. And it can show up after childbirth or during menopause, thanks to a weakening of the pelvic-floor muscles that help with bladder control. Some women lose just a few drops when they exercise, cough, sneeze, or belt out a hearty laugh. Others may feel an urgent need to go—followed by a heavy, uncontrollable release of urine. Being overweight can make things worse because extra pounds put extra pressure on those struggling pelvic muscles.



One way to tone your pelvic floor is by doing Kegel exercises, which many women do before and after pregnancy. Tense the muscles around your vagina and anus several times (sort of the opposite of bearing down), while avoiding tightening your stomach, legs or buttocks; hold for three seconds, release, and repeat, building up to 10 to 15 repetitions three times a day.



Also, try wearing a panty liner or thin pad to catch any leaks, and avoid coffee and tea for about an hour before you hit the gym. Ask your doctor about other options, like medication or biofeedback.