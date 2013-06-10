Press Here: Reflexology for Relief

Feeling sluggish? Fighting off a cold? These simple reflexology moves from naturopathic physician Leah Sherman will help fix what ails you.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Sleep tight
For a more restful sleep, apply pressure to both big toes. The point on the outside of your big toe, just below the tip, corresponds with the pineal gland, which regulates the sleep hormone melatonin, Sherman explains. Rubbing the rest of the big toe releases soothing endorphins, helping you relax.
3 of 5
Ease PMS
If you’re plagued by cramps, pinch either side of one foot in the groove under and slightly behind the anklebone. With your other hand, press the center of the big toe on the same foot. This calms the ovaries and uterus, as well as the hypothalamus gland, which helps regulate hormones.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Nix sniffles
Have sinus trouble? Prone to headaches? Try walking your fingers up and down the bottom pad of each toe on both feet slowly and firmly. Applying pressure to these spots will help clear up nasal congestion and, at the same time, relieve painful headaches that can result from stuffiness.
Advertisement
5 of 5
Perk up
Get energy whenever you need it by applying pressure with your thumb just under the ball of your foot above the arch. This spot corresponds with your adrenal gland, which is in charge of releasing adrenaline, your natural pep booster. So you can skip that third cup of coffee!
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.