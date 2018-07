2 of 12

Jessica Biel's Arms

Her secret weapon: Jason Walsh, Los Angeles–based trainer



His top arm move: Push-Ups



Why it’s great: “When I say this is a must-do exercise, most women look at me like I’m crazy,” Walsh admits. “But everybody I train ends up doing push-ups at some point because they are so beneficial. They help you get incredible arms!”



How to: Lie on your stomach with your hands just outside your shoulders, elbows bent to about 45 degrees, and fingers spread; your toes should be tucked under with legs straight and abs pulled in tight. (For less of a challenge, start with your hands on a raised surface, like a tabletop.) Take a deep breath and push yourself up, keeping your body in a straight line—don’t push hips up or let belly drop toward the floor. Slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position. Work your way up to 3 sets of 10 reps.