7 Holiday Treats Under 75 Calories

Health.com
December 26, 2013
Treat yourself

Hard to ignore all those tempting sweets during the holidays? Go ahead and indulge with one of these festive treats—each one is less than 75 calories.
Cookies: 70 calories

Harry and David’s Holiday Cookies (red bird shown)
Berry: 57 calories

Chocolate-covered strawberry
Candy Crunch: 66 calories

Godiva Candy Cane Crunch
Candy: 60 calories

2 pieces Hammond's Mini-Ribbon Christmas Candy
Waffle cookie: 52 calories

Dutch Moon Milk Cappuccino Chocolate Waffle Cookie
Chocolate Kisses: 73 calories

3 Hershey’s Peppermint Candy Cane Kisses
Peeps: 73 calories

2 Snowman Peeps

