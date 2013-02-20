Help Fight Ovarian Cancer

February 20, 2013
Pucker up

L’Oréal Paris has joined the fight. For every purchase of its Color of Hope line's lip color, the company will make a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
Wrapping up

The elegant White + Warren Teal cashmere wrap ($250) is a cozy way to offer support; all proceeds go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
Say it write

“It whispers, so listen,” a saying that refers to ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms, appears on one of these Notecards by Mer ($24.99 for 10 cards); $1 per box goes to ovarian cancer research.
An ear for the cure

Sixty percent of profits from sales of Obsidian Jewels' Mary Ann earrings ($40) are donated to the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance.
Swing away

Each year, the Callaway Golf Foundation Women’s Cancer Initiative donates proceeds from its ovarian cancer line of golf products to ovarian cancer research.
Flicker of hope

All year, 20% of proceeds from sales of the Soya Love Hope candle ($28) go to the Lynne Cohen Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research.

