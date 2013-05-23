The Amazing Benefits of Milk

Health.com
May 23, 2013
1 of 4

Head-to-toe moisturizer

Thanks to vitamins A and D, and lactic acid, milk softens even the driest wintertime skin. Try this bath mixture from Bermuda's Spa at Elbow Beach: Drizzle 1/2 cup honey into running water as you fill the tub; add 2 cups of warm whole milk.
Advertisement
2 of 4

Eye gel

Give the cucumbers a rest. Instead, dip cotton balls in cold whole milk, wring them out, and apply to eyelids. The fat in milk hydrates parched skin and reduces swelling, says dermatologist Jeanette Jacknin, MD, author of Smart Medicine for Your Skin.
3 of 4

PMS fighter

Women who get more calcium and vitamin D (which helps us absorb calcium) all month long by drinking either skim or low-fat milk have lower risks of developing PMS, according to a study from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
Advertisement
4 of 4

Fertility booster

Trying for a baby? Add whole milk to your diet. In a Harvard study, women who ate more than one daily serving of high-fat dairy were 25% less likely to suffer ovulation problems than those who ate one or fewer servings a week.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up