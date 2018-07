1 of 6

Hello, six-pack

Whether you’re bikini-bound for a tropical vacation or just want to look swell in a slinky dress, this 10-minute ab workout, based on Leandro Carvalho’s popular Brazilian Tummy Tuck class at Equinox Fitness in New York, will firm your core. Do it two to three times a week.



The chop A

for legs, hips, arms, and core

A. Stand with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your arms down by your sides. Touch your right toe to the floor and twist your body slightly to the left while extending your left arm up.