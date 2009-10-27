Pear-Shaped? What to Wear

Work: High-Waisted Skirt

A high-waisted skirts elongates and slenderizes hips and thighs. Pair with a ruffled or embroidered blouse to draw attention away from your lower half.

Tory Burch top ($295; 866-480-8679), Tocca skirt ($264), Butter pumps ($220)
Dinner out: Bootleg pants

Bootleg pants and a top with billowing sleeves balance out big thighs, making them less over­powering. When buying an unstructured top, pick one with a slimming belt.

French Connection blouse ($128; 800-622-9748), Club Monacopants ($129), Ann Taylor platform shoes ($138), M. Clifford Designs tote ($595)
Cocktail party: Skinny zones

This dress emphasizes your skinny zones. The big belt hits where you’re naturally thin (below the bust), while clever color-fading highlights the narrowest part of your legs.

Donna Morgan dress ($135), Butter T-strap heels ($220).

