Make Over My Commute!

While you’re waiting at a red light, try this stress-relieving trick from Maureen Hagan, a licensed physiotherapist and fitness instructor for the IDEA Health and Fitness Association: Sit up straight, hold the steering wheel, bend elbows to 45-degree angles, and inhale as you grip the wheel tightly; hold for 3 to 5 seconds. Then exhale, releasing the tension in your hands and arms without letting go of the wheel.
Street smart
Got an off-site meeting? No worries. The easy-to-use TomTom GO 920 GPS navigator ($450) not only gets you where you need to go but also pinpoints the cheapest gas in a 30-mile radius.
Finally, a coffee mug that’s made for drivers. The no-spill opening of the Oxo 360° LiquiSeal Travel Mug (available in pink, silver, red, and blue, $13) runs all around the lid, so you won’t have to search for a tiny hole to drink from or accidentally pour hot coffee all over your lap.
Quick fix
Stash the Safety Girl Roadside Emergency Kit ($45) under your passenger seat, and you’ll be equipped to handle those minor “emergencies”—stains, chipped nails, surprise period—that inevitably come up. It even includes instructions for jump-starting a battery and changing a flat tire. (Of course, you should keep a regular roadside kit in your trunk, too.)
Nothing eases stress like laughing, so pop the audio book of humorist David Sedarisâ€™s latest work, When You Are Engulfed in Flames ($34.95), into your CD player. Donâ€™t let the cover fool you—Sedarisâ€™s pithy essays are hilarious.
Save gas
Slash your driving time by finding other commuters in your area at eRideShare.com and starting a carpool. You'll save money (about 54 cents per mile), relieve driving stress, and protect the environment, too!
