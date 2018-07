3 of 7 Priscilla De Castro

Get the right size

One condom does not fit all. Luckily condoms come in many shapes, sizes, colors, flavors, textures, and materials, so chances are pretty good that there's a style that fits your needs for comfortable and enjoyable sex. "I encourage people to investigate different condoms and lubes with their partners to find what works best for them," says Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, a psychologist specializing in HIV at New York University.



For instance, you can find condoms that are ribbed or studded to increase friction for both partners, or something with a warming lubricant. "Microthin" condoms minimize the barrier between partners without sacrificing safety. You can experiment with different shapes such as Trojan's Twisted Pleasure or the extra-loose Pleasure Plus, which claims to simulate unprotected sex.