Healthy Homemade Breads

Think outside the bread box with these five fantastic recipes to make typical wheat or white bread pop with flavor.
December 21, 2011
Sour cream, cheddar, and green-onion drop biscuits
Breads and rolls are the perfect opportunity to wow your dinner guests with surprising and complementary flavors. If a loaf of boring white bread is staring you in the face, try these six recipes that will have you thinking outside the bread box.
With half the butter and fat of traditional biscuits, these goodies are best served warm the day they are baked. The onions add some immunity-boosting vitamin C.
Serve these tasty treats fresh out of the oven. The sweet orange flavor gives you a boost of vitamin C, which can help with everything from making a cold milder and lowering hypertension to fighting inflammation and strengthening bones.
Rosemary has surprising healing powers, from improving long-term memory to treating hair loss. Its piney fragrance can also help reduce stress and anxiety. Get it guilt-free; this has almost a third of the fat of traditional homemade bread.
One delicious slice boasts almost double the calcium, double the protein, and triple the iron found in a store-bought swirl. Cinnamon, as well as other spices, can also boost health without adding calories.