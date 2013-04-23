2 of 5

The Bridge

Lie down on a mat with your knees bent and your feet flat, placed hip-width apart and close to your butt. Your arms should be by your sides. Relax and focus on your breathing. As you let your body sink into the mat, feel your back lengthen and release. Firm your butt and draw your tailbone toward your heels to protect your lower back. Pressing your feet into the mat, slowly lift your spine upward as you inhale, raising your pelvis as high as is comfortable. Keep breathing smoothly. You may stay in this pose for a few breaths or longer, if desired. When you feel ready, exhale and slowly roll back down.