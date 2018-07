Five Quick Ways to Detox Your Kitchen

Pack leftovers in small, shallow containers instead of one big one so they’ll cool more evenly and won’t warm up your fridge. The fridge temp should be 40° or below; keep a stick-on thermometer ($12.99) inside, and check it weekly. And as leftovers mount up, organize your fridge so the most perishable foods go in back. “They’ll stay cold even on days when you’re opening and closing the fridge nonstop,” Blake says.