Five Quick Ways to Detox Your Kitchen

Obey the thaw laws

Never thaw food, especially meat, on a counter. While the insides will take hours to defrost, the outsides will warm to room temperature too quickly, which allows bacteria to thrive. Instead, thaw foods in a pan in the fridge. For turkey, allow 24 hours for every 5 pounds. And remember to cook the entire bird to 180°—check the temperature with a thermometer!