New Breasts to Go With My Cancer-Free Life

I feel graceless

I was not surprised this time by the amount of pain that the inflation brought, but I will be so glad when it is over. The doctor says two more visits and then I will be able to just do nothing but stretch until the switch to implants. Boy, do I wish I could sleep on my stomach or sides.



Meanwhile, I bump and stumble as clumsily as an infant, unable to find the grace of my previous body or reach to familiar heights. My posture is pulled down and over my new form. I am a wakeful witness inside my own chrysalis, waiting to break free again and fly.