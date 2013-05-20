How to Make Your Own Spring Rolls

Wow your guests with this recipe that includes fresh shrimp and bright greens wrapped in delicate rice paper and served alongside a flavorful Dipping Sauce. Best of all, these light Vietnamese treats come together in 3 easy steps.
Prep: 40 minutes Cook: 7 minutes Makes 8 servings
Ingredients: Half 8-ounce package dry rice vermicelli 1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cooked Sixteen 8-inch round sheets rice paper 2 cups red leaf lettuce leaves 1/2 cup fresh mint 2 cups mung bean sprouts
Step 1
Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the vermicelli; cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water; set aside. Halve shrimp lengthwise, and chill until ready to use. Working with 1 sheet of rice paper at a time, dip in a shallow dish of warm water until pliable. Lay rice paper on a dry surface, and blot away excess water.
Step 2
Place 4 shrimp halves on the lower center of rice paper. Top with 1/4 cup cooked noodles, some lettuce, 3–4 mint leaves, and 2 tablespoons bean sprouts.
Step 3
Fold in sides of rice paper toward center, and roll up wrapper away from you into a tight log. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Slice rolls in half, using a slightly wet knife. (Serving size: 2 rolls and 2 tablespoons Dipping Sauce).