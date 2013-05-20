3 of 6

Eat your minerals

You probably know about going easy on the salt, but don’t do the same with potassium or magnesium. A recent research review in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension found that upping potassium and magnesium intake—by eating more fruits and veggies—can help lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure by two to six points, especially when you also lay off the salt. Acorn squash, bananas, and dates are a few great sources of potassium. And spinach is high in magnesium.