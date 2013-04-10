Psoriasis Skin-Care Product Guide

4 of 6 Getty Images

Shampoos

Many psoriasis patients have lesions on their scalps. Coal-tar shampoos slow the proliferation of skin cells and reduce inflammation. Unfortunately, those with high tar content (5% or more) smell and can stain light hair. But Neutrogena T/Gel (with only 0.5% or 1% percent tar) has a nice smell and doesn’t stain. Other brands include Denorex and MG217. Leave the shampoo on your head for 5 to 10 minutes.



You can also try salicylic acid shampoos including Neutrogena, Ionil, and Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories, and zinc shampoos, such as DHS Zinc. If none of these work, your doctor may prescribe something stronger.