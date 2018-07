The weight-loss angle was decades old, but this mid-seventies ad tacked on a “lower in tar” claim. The government’s requirement of health warnings in cigarette ads—which followed the Surgeon General's 1964 report—opened the door to decades of health claims based on low-tar levels. But in 2007, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported to the Senate that disease rates in low-tar smokers had not improved: People probably just sucked harder on the “light” cigs.In the summer of 2008, the FTC repudiated the tests that measured tar and nicotine. On October 6, the Supreme Court opened its new term with a case to decide whether consumers can sue tobacco companies over deceptive advertising of "light" claims.